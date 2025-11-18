CAN Affirms Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Tuesday affirmed that a “Christian genocide” is ongoing in Nigeria, warning that continued inaction could escalate the crisis into a national tragedy.

Speaking at CAN’s Fourth Quarterly National Executive Council Meeting in Jos, Plateau State, Okoh cited the scale, frequency, and pattern of attacks on Christian communities across Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, which include killings, mass displacement, destruction of churches, and targeted assaults that have left thousands dead and entire villages wiped out.

“It would be a grave injustice to deny the painful reality of what has transpired: lives brutally cut short, communities uprooted, families torn apart, and churches razed,” Okoh said.

The gathering of Christian leaders in Jos, he added, was “deliberate, purposeful, and deeply symbolic,” demonstrating solidarity with affected communities. Okoh recalled his recent visit to Bokkos, where he met displaced Christians whose homes had been destroyed, noting that while the scars are deep, the faith of survivors remains unbroken.

“We declare with one united voice: You are not forgotten. You are not abandoned. The Body of Christ stands firmly with you,” he said.

Okoh lamented that despite the efforts of security agencies, attacks, kidnappings, and killings continue, with many perpetrators roaming free while victims receive neither justice nor compensation. He welcomed international attention if it helps spur decisive action to protect lives and restore peace.

CAN urged the Federal Government to halt the violence and ensure the safe return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes, warning that prolonged displacement is “a painful indictment on our national conscience.”

Despite the gravity of the crisis, Okoh encouraged Christian leaders to remain hopeful, united, and courageous. “These challenging times demand sincerity, courage, unity, and wisdom. Our strength lies in our unity. Even in the midst of grief, we remain a people of hope. This darkness shall not overcome the light of Christ,” he said.