Can A Nicolas Sarkozy Ever Happen In Nigeria?

The above question is the Gordian knot which if properly tackled will undoubtedly go a long way into solving the major problems bedeviling Nigeria. But what is this famed Gordian knot all about? According to Wikipedia, it is an ancient Greek legend associated with Alexander the Great at Gordium in Phrygia, regarding a complex knot that tied an oxcart. Reputedly, whoever could untie it would be destined to rule all of Asia.

In 333 BC, Alexander was challenged to untie the knot. Instead of untangling it laboriously as everyone expected, he dramatically cut through it with his sword. This is used as a metaphor for inventing an unexpected method to solve a seemingly intractable problem. And of course, most of us agree that our failures to not only properly tackle corruption but also to hold those who abuse their offices accountable are the Gordian knots hindering our development as a nation.

We have repeatedly heard our President and other government officials talk tough when it comes to this vexing issue. Only last Monday, both President Bola Tinubu and the body primarily saddled with the responsibility of tackling the scourge of corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) once again harped on this. Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the opening of the 7th EFCC-NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges in Abuja, Tinubu not only praised the Commission’s strides in the anti-graft fight, saying the agency secured 700 convictions and recovered N500 billion fraud proceeds in two years, but insisted his administration remained committed to empowering anti-graft agencies to deliver tangible results, citing the EFCC’s performance as a clear example.

On his part, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, raised the alarm over the persistent delays and procedural setbacks plaguing high-profile corruption cases in Nigerian courts, warning that they have cast a shadow over the agency’s achievements.

“The milestones we have recorded in the past two years are almost overshadowed by public concern over the progress of high-profile cases in court. The seeming convoluted trajectory of many cases involving politically exposed persons evokes gasps of exasperation, incredulity and sometimes disdain by the people.

“Without mentioning specific cases and courts, there are cases filed by the Commission 15 or 20 years ago that appear to be in limbo, moving in circles,” he said. Olukoyede described a recurring pattern in which defendants in corruption cases—especially politically exposed persons—exploit legal loopholes to delay proceedings. “We appear to have grown accustomed to a predictable pattern in high-profile prosecutions: When investigations are concluded, getting politically exposed persons to appear in court to answer to charges is a Herculean task. When that hurdle is overcome and the charge is read, other antics unfurl.

“It is either the charges are not properly served, or the defendant who hitherto was fit as a fiddle suddenly comes down with some of the most chronic ailments under the sun. A medical report is brandished and technical adjournment procured,” he said. However, this is not the approach taken by many other countries whose intolerance for corruption is very high hence ensuring that the citizens are not shortchanged by those in positions of authority; be it the region of politics or business concerns.

Incidentally, just 24 hours after the Abuja event, France showed how we should properly untie the knot of corruption when a former President of the Republic, Nicolas Sarkozy began a five year prison sentence for abuse of office! On September 25, 2025, a court found Sarkozy guilty in the case of financing his electoral campaign under the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi and was sentenced to five years in prison, of which three years are to be served and two years suspended.

The court ordered that the sentence was to begin immediately due to the seriousness of the breach of public order. On Tuesday a video which went viral showed the man, who led France from 2007 to 2012, leaving his home to begin serving his sentence at La Santé prison, located in the Montparnasse district in the south of Paris. Although the 70-year-old is behind bars, due to his former lofty status, he has round-the-clock protection from two security details at the prison.

According to BFMTV, the guards stationed near his cell will accompany him round the clock – during walks, gym sessions, medical or library visits. The purpose of this measure is to ensure his physical safety and to avoid encounters with other inmates during movements outside his cell.

However, this is scant consolation for someone who was once one of the world’s most powerful men when he was in control of France’s nuclear deterrent. But then it shows that when it comes to the issue of corruption or abuse of office, lofty positions mean nothing in well organised societies where strong institutions, that are not easily influenced, are there to apprehend and mete out the appropriate punishment to such people. Incidentally, this was what former US President Barack Obama alluded to some 16 years ago during his visit to Ghana when he told members of Parliament that: “Africa doesn’t need strongmen, it needs strong institutions.”

Speaking further he warned: “No country is going to create wealth if its leaders exploit the economy to enrich themselves, or police can be bought off by drug traffickers. “No business wants to invest in a place where the government skims 20 per cent off the top, or the head of the Ports Authority is corrupt. No person wants to live in a society where the rule of law gives way to the rule of brutality and bribery.” Unfortunately this is the characteristic of many nations on the African continent, including our own dear Nigeria, which is why we are in the situation we have found ourselves in spite of the massive God-given gifts we have in the form of oil, gas and other minerals.

The 44th US leader said this in 2009; yet nothing has really changed across the continent, except in a few places like Rwanda, whose President Paul Kagame, despite his sit-tight posture, having been in power since 2000 has still been able to push his nation in the right direction with the economy continuing to demonstrate strong performance, with year-on-year economic growth reaching 7.8% in the first half year. This follows an impressive average growth rate of 8.4% over the pe- riod from 2022 to 2024. So, unless as a nation we collectively decide that, enough is enough and make ready to embrace the Nicolas Sarkozy treatment for our erring officials, nothing will change; and quite pitiably, the endless lamentations over our horrendous plight, will continue interminably.