Campaign To End APC Misrule Begins With FCT Election, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to begin the process of ending the sufferings inflicted on them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Atiku who led the campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairmanship candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr. Moses Paul at Was, told party supporters that the ADC remains the best opposition party to dislodge the ruling APC.

He further stated that the best way to guarantee the defeat of the ruling party was for the people to come out in large numbers to vote for the ADC. “The APC has failed us as a people and if we don’t send them away, they will cause more damage.”