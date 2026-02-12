Campaign To End APC Misrule Begins With FCT Election – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to begin the process of ending the sufferings inflicted on them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Atiku who led the campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairmanship candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr. Moses Paul at Was, told party supporters that the ADC remains the best opposition party to dislodge the ruling APC.

He further stated that the best way to guarantee the defeat of the ruling party was for the people to come out in large numbers to vote for the ADC.

“The APC has failed us as a people and if we don’t send them away, they will cause more damage.

“The campaign to end the sufferings that the APC has brought upon us starts with the election into the FCT Area councils,” Atiku said.

He accused the APC government of fraud and forgery, allegeding that the party forged the processes of the electoral amendment and the gazette of the tax reform law.

The campaign train also visited Area Shopping Centre 1 in Garki and Zone 4 Plaza in Wuse.

Atiku also used the opportunity of the rally to appeal to Nigerians to register en-masse for the membership of the ADC, as the party kickstarts its membership registration exercise on Thursday.

“I emphasised to voters to ensure that they defy every intimidation and vote for the ADC, and to register for their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in order to begin the true change we expect to see,” Atiku added.