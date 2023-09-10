Cameroonian Troops Dislodge Pro-Biafra Militants From Bakassi

Black Marine supporters were reportedly driven out of Abana town, the former capital of the Bakassi Peninsula on Sunday by Cameroonian troops.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Black Marine is a pro-Biafra separatist organisation.

Witnesses claim that the Rapid d’intervention Battalions (BIR) of Cameroon also liberated Abana from the terrorists who supported Biafra.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Cameroonian authorities had increased the number of soldiers stationed at the Isangele subdivision. The village, including the oil company residences, is supposedly surrounded by troops.

The rebel group was reported to have engaged the troops in gunfire in Abana sometime ago.

According to reports, the Biafra National League’s operational coordinator, Henry Edet, pleaded with the Black Marine to leave Abana. Black Marine is allegedly a division of BNL.

A few days ago, the BIR troops launched airstrikes at the Ine Mba forest in the Idabato subdivision of the Bakassi Peninsula, targeting Black Marine militants.

It was learnt that the militant group clashed with troops of the Joint Border Forces of Nigeria and Cameroon in the Gulf of Guinea.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that about two helicopters dropped explosives in the area, destroying the militant camps.

However, no life was lost in the clash, according to the eyewitnesses.