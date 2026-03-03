Cameroonian In Police Net Over Alleged Defilement Of Minor In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in the investigation of an alleged defilement case involving a four-year-old child in Mkpanak Village, ibeno local Government Area.

A press statement made available to journalists on Monday by DSP Timfon John Police Public Relations Officer said, “On 24th February, 2026, at about 1400hrs, one Gift reported that she observed a suspicious discharge from the private part of her fouryear-old daughter while bathing her.

“Upon careful questioning, the child alleged that she had been sexually abused by an adult male who she stated she could identify if seen.

“The police promptly issued a medical examination form, and the child was taken for immediate medical attention.” She further highlighted that acting on credible intelligence, operatives swung into action and expanded surveillance within the neighbourhood.