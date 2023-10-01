Cameroonian Football Fans Pay Tribute To Late Mohbad

Before their football match, Cameroonians pay tribute to late Nigerian Afrobeat singer Mohbad who passed away weeks ago.

It would be recalled that the sudden death of the late singer, Mohbad, remains a significant event in the minds of many Nigerians as his music continues to make waves across countries following his death.

Following his death which has spread across the country, Cameroonian fans were captured paying their last respects to the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad in a video sight by Sunday Telegraph.

These Cameroonians sang the song “Ronaldo,” which honours the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo performed by the artist.

This heartfelt gesture highlights how music continues to forge connections between football players and their fans.

It also shows the respect and admiration that the young musician commanded beyond the borders of Nigeria.

