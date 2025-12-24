Cameroon Seek Redemption Against In-Form Gabon After World Cup Miss

Cameroon get their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations underway with a clash against Gabon today in Agadir. A nation that was once regarded as one of Africa’s footballing powerhouses, Cameroon will be desperate to reclaim that title in Morocco, but it will not be easy.

Cameroon are undoubtedly going through a tough time in the world of football, after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Indomitable Lions currently hold the African record for the number of appearances at the global showpiece with eight, so losing out on another to Cape Verde was a bitter blow.

However, there is a chance for them to make amends with their fans if they can progress from the ‘group of death’ and go deep into the tournament. David Pagou’s men qualified for the continental showdown by topping their group and going through unbeaten, but the real deal is sure to be a different prospect.

The coach surprisingly left out veteran striker and captain Vincent Aboubakar, which could yet come back to haunt him, considering the Central African nation’s lack of potency in the final third.

Cameroon failed to score in each of their last two outings, partly why they will not be on the plane to America next year, which their fans are not used to, after being spoiled in the past with the likes of Roger Milla, Patrick Mboma and Samuel Eto’o.

The Indomitable Lions also failed to hit the back of the net in their last meeting with Gabon, sharing two wins apiece across the last five head-to-heads.

Wearing the tag of dark horses in this edition of the tournament, Gabon will be hoping to go one better than their quarter-final appearances in 1996 and 2012.

Despite being ranked 27 places below Cameroon in FIFA’s latest world rankings, the Panthers are more likely to avoid defeat here, considering their recent form.