Cameroon: President Biya Hints At 2025 Re-Election Bid

The 91-year-old Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, on Wednesday, hinted at seeking an eighth term in the forthcoming 2025 presidential election.

President Biya made this declaration while reaffirming his dedication to the nation in his New Year’s address.

Biya, who has led the country since 1982, is the world’s longest-serving president and would be 92 at the time of the election.

His prolonged absence from public events in recent months has sparked speculation about his health, intensifying public debate.

While the government insists he remains fit to govern, a 2024 ban on media discussions regarding his health has drawn criticism, raising fresh concerns about press freedom.

