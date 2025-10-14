Cameroon Poll: Opposition Candidate Tchiroma Claims Victory 

The opposition presidential candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, on Tuesday, declared winner of the election against incumbent President Paul Biya, who has ruled the country for 43 years.

“Our victory is clear. It must be respected,” Tchiroma declared in a post on Facebook, calling on the government to “accept the truth of the ballot box” or “plunge the country into turmoil”, and promising to publish detailed results by region.

“The people have chosen,” he said.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph reports that as of the time of filing this report, the official results from Sunday’s vote were not yet announced by the electoral body.

While the tally sheets are allowed to be published, final results must be announced by the country’s Constitutional Council — a “red line that must not be crossed”, according to the government.

Similarly, in the 2018 presidential election, opposition challenger Maurice Kamto declared himself the winner the day after the election.

However, he was subsequently arrested, and his supporters’ rallies were dispersed with tear gas and water cannons, with dozens arrested.

Biya, the world’s oldest serving head of state, is contesting to extend his decades in power.

But former employment minister Tchiroma generated unexpected enthusiasm among voters in the central African nation, and a duel had been emerging, with supporters on both sides declaring victory.