Cameroon Plans Additional Eurobond Issuance

A few weeks after returning to the international capital markets, Cameroon is preparing to expand its latest Eurobond operation following stronger-than-expected investor demand, according to ecofinagency.com.

Citing sources familiar with the process, the financial news website said authorities in Yaoundé are planning an additional tranche of CFA82 billion linked to the Eurobond placed on January 30, 2026, in London.

The government initially raised $750 million (about CFA415 billion) through a private placement arranged by Citi, JP Morgan, and Cygnum Capital. The sevenyear bond, which includes a two-year grace period on principal repayments, had originally targeted $600 million but ultimately attracted nearly $1 billion in subscriptions.

Several sources say the strong demand reflects investors’ perception of Cameroon’s credit quality. Even after the deal closed, additional investors reportedly expressed interest in participating.

To capitalize on that mo- mentum, authorities are now preparing an additional CFA82 billion placement, also through a private transaction. If fully subscribed, the total funds raised through the operation would reach about CFA497 billion.

Some investors are reportedly willing to subscribe to the additional tranche at a lower yield than the 7.79% secured in the initial issuance. The new tranche is also expected to include a cross-currency swap structure. The financing structure reflects a strategy aimed at reducing the effective cost of Cameroon’s debt.

Although the bond’s nominal coupon stood at 10.12 per cent, the government lowered the effective cost to 7.79 per cent through a currency swap, designed to limit expo- sure to euro–dollar exchange rate fluctuations while taking advantage of more favorable financing conditions in the eurozone. Officials describe the arrangement as a mechanism to optimize borrowing costs while managing currency risk.