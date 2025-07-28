Cameroon Opposition Leader Banned From Challenging World’s Oldest President

Cameroon’s opposition leader, Maurice Kamto has been excluded from the list of candidates in the October 12 presidential election. Only 13 of the 83 names submitted to the country’s electoral body Elecam were accepted. No reason was given for the decision not to allow Kamto to stand.

He came second in the 2018 elections amid allegations of fraud. President Paul Biya, 92, the world’s oldest president, was included on the list and he will seek an eighth term in office, reports the BBC.

Defying calls to step down, he says he still has a lot to offer Cameroonians despite being in power for nearly 43 years. Biya will be challenged by two former allies, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari, who both come from the voterich north of the country