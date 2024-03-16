Cameroon Football Federation In Talks With Peseiro Over Coaching Job

The Federation of Cameroon Football (FECAFOOT) and former Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro are negotiating over the Indomitable Lions coaching position.

A few weeks ago, Rigobert Song, the former manager of the Indomitable Lions, was dismissed of his responsibilities due to the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

By the way, the Super Eagles under Peseiro’s leadership eliminated the five-time African winners from the tournament.

Reports from Cameroon state that FECAFOOT has begun talks with the Portuguese on the open coaching position.

After his contract expired last month, Peseiro left Nigeria. For 22 months, the 63-year-old led the Super Eagles.