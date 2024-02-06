Cameroon FA Rejects Eto’o’s Resignation As President

The executive committee of the Cameroon Football Federation (FA) has rejected the resignation letter of its President, Samuel Eto’o.

Eto’o, who has been the president of the Cameroon FA since December 11, 2021, wrote to the committee to announce his resignation after the country failed to progress beyond the round of 16 stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It would be recalled that Cameroon managed to qualify for the round of 16 after beating Gambia 3-2 in their last group-stage game on January 23.

Unfortunately, they lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the round of 16, putting an unexpected end to their 2023 AFCON campaign.

Samuel Eto’o, who attended virtually each of the four games his country played at the tournament in Ivory Coast, decided to bow out of the FA for failing to help his country win their long-awaited 6th AFCON title.

While the FA president decided to resign, there was no report concerning the future of the national team head coach, Rigobert Song.

In reaction to Eto’o’s unexpected resignation, the executive committee of the Cameroon FA issued a statement on Monday, February 5, to insist that the committee won’t approve his resignation.

The statement reads: “At the end of discussions and subsequent deliberations, the members of the executive committee decided to maintain their current mandates and thus unanimously rejected the president’s resignation thereby renewing their confidence in him to continue with the same spirit of reconstruction and development of Cameroon football at all levels as envisaged in his plan adopted by the elective general assembly of December 11, 2021.”