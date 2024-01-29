CAMCONIA moves to strengthen relationship with stakeholders

The new executive members of Corporate Affairs Managers Committee, CAMCONIA, at its inaugural meeting, have shared a roadmap of its administration with members for year 2024. The roadmap is aimed at strengthening relationship between the group and other stakeholders in the insurance sector.

The roadmap, according to its Chairman, Segun Bankole, is also to ensure that heads of insurance companies see the value of corporate communications in their organisations. The body is working towards taking a place of relevance in industry-related activities that will help enhance the Association’s contributions to the growth of the insurance industry, foster good relationship with all industry related parties such as, CIIN, NCRIB, NIA and the regulator, NAICOM, and ensure good collaboration with the insurance media community, revive and re-vitalise the annual CAMCONIA retreats as well as place a premium on the welfare of CAMCONIA members. Bankole, who is DGM, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (STI), said the body would “take a place of relevance in industry-related activities that will help enhance the Association’s contributions to the growth of the insurance industry.”