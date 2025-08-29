Kenechukwu Oluwanifemi Uba, a pupil of Caleb British International School, Magodo, Lagos, has been named the best in the world in the November 2024 Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language (Speaking Endorsement).

New Telegraph reports that Uba clinched the Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award, earning global recognition from Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

The achievement was announced in a statement issued on Friday by Prof. Elvis Otobo, spokesperson to the Proprietor and Founder of the Caleb Group of Schools and University.

The award certificate, signed by Cambridge’s Group Managing Director for International Education, Rod Smith, was officially handed to her during a ceremony jointly hosted by the British Council and Cambridge University Press & Assessment at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

The recognition, according to organisers, highlights not only Uba’s academic brilliance but also underscores Nigeria’s growing presence on the global stage of educational excellence.

Reacting to the feat, the Proprietor and CEO of Caleb Group of Schools and University, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, said the award was a testament to the institution’s core values of integrity, perseverance, and innovation

Adebogun said, “We are overjoyed by Kenechukwu’s outstanding performance.

“Her success embodies our core values of integrity, perseverance, and innovation. We invest heavily in cutting-edge teaching methods—from flipped classrooms to AI-driven language labs—so that every student can discover their potential and lead with confidence.”

Uba thanked her teachers, classmates, and family for their support, adding that the school’s language laboratory played a key role in boosting her confidence during preparation.

“From the moment I joined Caleb, I felt inspired by teachers who challenged me to think deeply and by peers who encouraged me to persevere. Preparing for the speaking endorsement in our state-of-the-art lab sharpened my confidence. This recognition belongs to everyone—my mentors, my classmates, and my family,” she said.