Cambridge announces Nigerian professor as 7th president

The University of Cambridge has announced a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, Ijeoma Uchegbu, as the seventh President of Wolfson College, one of its 31 colleges. This was made known in a statement titled: “Wolfson elects Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu as the College’s 7th President” on the university’s website. Uchegbu, who will succeed the current President, Professor Jane Clarke, on October 1, 2024, is known for her ground-breaking work in nanoparticle drug delivery.

The Nigerian professor currently lectures at the University College London. The statement partly read: “We are delighted to announce that Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu, a groundbreaking nanoscientist,has been elected as Wolfson’s seventh President. “Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience known for her ground-breaking work in nanoparticle drug delivery, will become the 7th President of Wolfson. She will succeed the current President, Professor Jane Clarke, on 1 October 2024.” Responding, Uchegbu said: “I am so thrilled to be joining Wolfson College, an ambitious and forwardthinking College. “It will be an honour to lead such a lively, diverse and engaged student community in an environment where people are stimulated culturally, sociallyand intellectually. I look forward to working with the Governing Body, staff and students to help realise their ambitions and potential.”

Meanwhile, the current President, Professor Clarke, said: “I congratulate Ijeoma for being elected President of Wolfson College. If she finds being the leader of the ‘Wolfpack’ half as rewarding as I have, then I can assure her that she will enjoy herself immensely.” And in a related development, President Bola Tinubu has said that the election of Professor Uchegbu was synonymous with the brilliance and ingenuity of Nigerians.In a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale yesterday, Tinubu celebrated the outstanding accomplishment and commended Uchegbu for being an excellent ambassador for the country and for her relentless efforts to advance the frontiers of pharmaceutical science. The President applauded Uchegbu as epitomizing the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that were consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad. While wishing the Nigerian-born Professor more success as she takeson this important role, the President assured Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration remained committed to building a robust interface mechanism that harnesses ideas, promotes investment opportunities, and strengthens bonds, in line with his ‘4D Foreign Policy’.