Calvert-Lewin To Be Offered Lucrative Saudi Deal

Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be the subject of a shock bid from Al-Ettifaq.

The 26-year-old centre-forward is highly sought after by the Saudi Pro League team, which is led by Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard after he recovered from multiple injuries.

The Toffees’ season total is three goals, but Calvert-Lewin was unproductive in Saturday’s 2-0 Merseyside derby loss. He has played in seven games for the club.

However, Al-Ettifaq is still eager to make the England international their latest high-profile foreign acquisition and will offer him a lucrative deal, according to media reports.

The Dammam-based outfit was busy in the recent summer transfer window, bringing in former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Calvert-Lewin’s recent Everton team-mate Demarai Gray also decided to take the opportunity to play for Gerrard after a difficult time under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Despite their spending, Al-Ettifaq have not enjoyed the best of starts to the season and currently sit seventh in the table ahead of their trip to Al-Riyadh later today.

Signing a striker of Calvert-Lewin’s ilk, with 63 goals from 216 matches in all competitions with Everton, could help the club compete with the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.