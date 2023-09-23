Calvert-Lewin Back And Bright In Everton’s Win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to kick-start Everton’s season in a 3-1 win at Brentford.

The England striker grabbed his first goal of the campaign to wrap up a first Premier League win for Sean Dyche’s side.

James Tarkowski had headed the Toffees back into the lead against his old club after Mathias Jensen cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opener.

It was a vastly improved display by Everton, although the Bees were not at their best.

They were not helped by a late reshuffle after Kevin Schade limped off during the warm-up and was replaced by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Ashley Young immediately fell foul of a surging Lewis-Potter run, the 38-year-old’s tackle earning him a booking after just 38 seconds, the fastest of the season so far.

But Everton went ahead in the sixth minute after James Garner’s corner was initially cleared.

When the ball was laid back to Garner, the England under-21 midfielder swung in a cross towards Tarkowski.