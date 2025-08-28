Calm Prevails In Ipetumodu As Community Urged To Remain Law-Abiding

The leadership of the Ipetumodu Progressive Union (IPU) has called for calm and unity among residents of the ancient town following reports of the conviction of the community’s monarch, Oba Joseph Oloyede, in the United States over alleged COVID-19 relief fund fraud.

National President of the Union, Dr. Israel Akinjogbin, reassured citizens that the situation remains under control, urging residents not to allow the development to disrupt peace in the community.

Akinjogbin noted that while news of the monarch’s conviction has come as a shock, it is crucial for the people of Ipetumodu to distinguish between legal proceedings abroad and the peace and order at home.

He admonished residents to remain law-abiding and avoid any actions that could threaten the town’s long-standing harmony.

“Ipetumodu is a peaceful community, and we will not tolerate anything that could disrupt the existing peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has stated that it will obtain a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment from the U.S. court before taking any action.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Dosu Babatunde, stressed that the government would not act on social media reports.

“While it may be true that the monarch has been convicted and jailed, there is no official record with us. We cannot rely on Facebook posts or online stories to justify such a serious matter,” he said.

He added that the government would carefully review the court’s judgment before deciding on the next steps regarding the stool.

“Once we obtain the Certified True Copy of the judgment and study it, the government will then determine the appropriate course of action,” Babatunde stated.