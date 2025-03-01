Calm by prioritising self-care

Share

Last month, I had the privilege of speaking at the Wimbiz Round-table talk. A newly wed attendee asked how to handle the pressure of being asked if she’s pregnant. My response? Practice self-care! So, what is self-care? Selfcare is about intentionally cultivating calm, peace, and harmony within yourself, with others, and with your environment. It’s a holistic approach to nourishing your physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.

By prioritising self-care, you can: Reduce stress and anxiety; improve your mood and resilience; enhance your relationships; increase self-awareness and self-acceptance; cultivate inner peace; deepen self-love and understanding. Some examples of self-care are: Visiting us for calm therapeutic ses- sions; mindfulness practices (medita- tion, deep breathing); physical activity (exercise, Pilates); creative expression (art, music, writing); spending time in nature; connecting with loved ones or community; getting enough sleep and rest; engaging in joyful hobbies.

*Olayinka Opaleye, is Chief Well- ness Officer, Calme Pur Wellness, Lagos

