Calm At Supreme Court’s Premises Ahead Presidential Judgement

The Supreme Court’s environment was reportedly quiet on Thursday morning in anticipation of the ruling on the presidential election petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The political contest involving President Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi will be decided by the Supreme Court today, October 26.

It would be recalled that the declaration of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the presidential election is being contested by the presidential candidates of LP and PDP.

But on Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential Election Petition Court dismissed their complaints against Tinubu for lack of evidence.

The two main opposition parties, Atiku (PDP) and Obi (LP) approached the Supreme Court in an attempt to have Tinubu’s victory overturned.

After hearing the cases on Monday, the Supreme Court declared on Wednesday that a decision would be made on Thursday.

Confirming the Supreme Court’s decision to deliver judgment on the case today, the apex court’s Director of Information, Dr Festus Akande on Wednesday said, “Tomorrow, Thursday has been fixed for judgment on the appeals brought by Atiku and Peter Obi.”

According to The Nation, it was business as usual around the Federal Secretariat axis to the Supreme Court complex on Thursday.

There was no heavy presence of armed or unarmed security operatives or Armoured Personnel carriers (APC). No area was cordoned off neither was any lane on the Shehu Shagari Way blocked to pedestrians or motorists.

The security checkpoint to the Aso Rock Villa and National Assembly gate, where the court is also situated (Three arms zone), was also calm, and business was normal. At the Supreme Court gate, there was the presence of an armed anti-riot police squad, but no one was stopped from accessing the complex. The security operatives, however, had a list of journalists expected to cover the session.