Calls To Release All Epstein Files Grow As White House Defends Trump

Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said about Donald Trump in 2018: “I am the one able to take him down”, released documents show.

The private messages are part of the more than 20,000 files obtained from the disgraced financier’s estate and released by US lawmakers yesterday, including several that mention the US president and other prominent figures.

The White House has dismissed the significance of these files, with deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson telling the BBC: “These emails prove literally nothing”. Trump and Epstein knew each other for years in Palm Beach, Florida, but the president has said they fell out two years before Epstein was first arrested. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Other documents in the files include an exchange in which Epstein says that Trump “knew about the girls”. The House of Representatives is set to vote next week on forcing the justice department to release more files related to the investigation into Epstein.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein appears to have confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed with Virginia Giuffre, according to a newly released email.

The message sent by Epstein – who is alleged to have taken the photo – reads: “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew.”

Epstein’s account appears to contradict the former prince’s assertion that he never met Ms Giuffre and his longstanding suggestion that the image of him with his arm around her may have been doctored.