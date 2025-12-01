Calls To Maximise Nigeria’s 210.54 Tcf Gas Reserves Heighten

President of Women In Energy Network (WIEN), Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, has said that the strict implementation of the Decade of Gas Programme will be pivotal in optimizing Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves.

Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) Engr Gbenga Komolafe, had announced Nigeria’s total gas reserves as 210.54 trillion cubic feet as of January 1, 2025.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Fatayi-Williams, stated that inclusion of and active involvement of women in the implementation of the Decade of Gas Programme will contribute substantially in the attainment of the objectives of the Decade of Gas programme.

She said: “The country already has a road map, ‘the Decade of Gas programme,’ which when it started in 2021, the former President, now late President Muhammadu Buhari, launched the programme in March 2021.

The uniqueness of that programme was that it brought together every single programme, master plan and aspiration that had been sponsored by different arms of government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the government, the ministry, the then Department of Petroleum Resources, now NUPRC, every single one. It brought it together in a master plan.

The programme addressed what Nigeria should do to unlock her economy and prepare her to the gas-powered economy by 2030.

“That programme is still alive, I believe it’s housed under the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and that programme has a roadmap of infrastructure projects already at certain stages of development or planning or aspirations that need to be unlocked with investment friendly for Nigeria to really maximise the 210.54 tcf gas reserves that it has.”

She stated that a lot of time has been spent on what has already been prospected, but stated that there is the need to now spend time on bringing out more gas from the ground and on increasing the utilisation to reserve vision, for more utilization of gas.

That programme is an excellent one. Ed Ubong, the former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas Limited (SNG), serves as the Coordinating Director for the Decade of Gas Secretariat.

She emphasized that the programme also spoke to the barriers that have made it difficult for the investment discussions to progress and about the debts that were owed the International Oil Companies (IOCs). “We talked about the price of gas across the strata and different sectors.

It talked about several things, how much money the federal government needs to put in, how we need to make Nigeria investment friendly. Such a programme is there, there is no need to re-invent the wheel. We are following that I believe that Nigeria will walk towards that track.

“The implementation of that roadmap will help in maximising Nigeria’s abundant gas. It needs to be given priority. I know that there is a lot of focus on it but we need to pay more attention to it because if we don’t pay attention to it, we have been fighting strongly towards Nigeria being a gas power economy, at a certain time we might miss that opportunity.

There is still coal in Enugu, but we’re not doing anything with it. The countries that had maximised the use of coal, as unfriendly as it might be, till this day, still have coal-fired gas plants, but we missed that opportunity. “That should not happen with gas.

There are forecasts that by 2026, there might be another supply situation. There are forecasts that in the next decade or so, if we don’t cash in, we might have missed the opportunity to use gas to maximise Nigeria’s economy.” So how can women, which you head, WIEN, be instrumental in actualising that project?