Calls For State Of Emergency In Zamfara Politically Motivated – Shinkafi

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has condemned recent calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

This was as he insisted that such demands are politically driven and lack constitutional merit in a statement issued on behalf of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD).

Shinkafi described the agitation as “ill-conceived, unwarranted, unpatriotic, and unconstitutional,” asserting that Zamfara’s situation bears no resemblance to the political unrest that warranted a similar declaration in Rivers State.

“There is no comparison between the two states. The situation that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers is not applicable to Zamfara,” he said.

Shinkafi, a former governorship candidate, alleged that a powerful political cabal that once held sway in the state is behind the protests, accusing them of sponsoring youths to agitate for federal intervention.

He claimed this is a deliberate attempt to undermine Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration and destabilise the state for selfish political gains.

“The resurgence of banditry is being exploited for political advantage. These individuals are trying to achieve through the back door what they failed to secure through the ballot,” Shinkafi stated.

He emphasised that Governor Lawal has been working to fulfil his campaign promises amid challenges inherited from previous administrations.

He also noted that most security threats in the state predate the current government and have, in fact, reduced in severity under Lawal’s leadership.

“Many of the videos and images circulating on social media are old materials, being recycled to inflame public opinion and discredit the governor,” he added.

Shinkafi argued that governors across Nigeria, including in Zamfara, lack the constitutional authority to deploy security personnel independently, as the designation of state chief security officer is largely ceremonial.

He called for constitutional amendments to empower governors to effectively respond to internal security threats.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and the military high command to intervene swiftly and support ongoing security operations in the state, in accordance with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which prioritises the security and welfare of citizens.

Shinkafi also called on Governor Lawal to convene an emergency security summit involving military and police leaders, traditional rulers, religious heads, local government chairmen, and civil society organisations.

“This inclusive dialogue is vital to maintaining peace and order and ensuring that the recent breach in Kaura Namoda does not recur,” he concluded.

