Calls For Sharia Court In S’West Requires Close Observation – Catholic Church

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has said the clamour by some persons seeking the introduction of Sharia law in the South West requires close observation given the peculiar dynamics of culture, religion and the fact that it’s contained in the 1999 constitution as amended.

The CSN Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, during a media parley on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the Nigerian constitution actually allows for Sharia laws, especially on issues such as marriage and inheritance.

He said: “The position of the Catholic Church is that it is a recent development that requires close observation because the Nigerian constitution actually allows Sharia laws, especially with regard to personal issues such as marriage and inheritance.

“Now the craving for the introduction of the law was as a result of certain factors, for instance, people who are dissatisfied with the system and they are asking for it.

“The church is looking at it from the point of view of misunderstanding -because what is the reason for the clamour? We also have to be conscious of the fact that the Southwest is a melting point of most religions; Christians, Muslims, and African religions.

“We have to put all that into consideration because taking one against the other might put one group against another. And in a case where you find in the family people who follow these three religious traditions, is going to pose some problems.

“So the Catholic Church in Nigeria is suing for caution, not to throw away the legitimate desires of some people but very importantly look at people as citizens living together in a common geographical location and also common interests that make us one so our implementation does not infringe or restrict other people in their own practices.”

On the “get-rich-quick syndrome” and corruption eating deep into Nigerian society negatively, the Cleric stressed the critical need for “conscience formation” in addressing Nigeria’s deepening social ills.

While emphasizing the urgency of instilling values of honesty and hard work, especially within families to combat both issues, Fr. Banjo maintained that tackling these ills starts with the family which he noted was the foundation of societal transformation.

He said the current societal reverence for unearned wealth must shift toward celebrating diligence and integrity.

Fr Banjo called on parents, schools, religious institutions, and the media to take a conscious and deliberate role in shaping the next generation by using their platforms to foster a culture of truth, respect, and accountability.

Speaking further, the Cleric urged media practitioners to be custodians of truth and advocates for moral renewal in Nigeria,.as they have the responsibility of shaping minds, promoting values, and being a voice for the voiceless.

He called on journalists to use their platforms to expose corruption, combat misinformation, and inspire hope, noting that even entertainment content should reinforce virtues that strengthen the nation.

