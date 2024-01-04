Calls for Restraint After Hamas Officials’ Death in Beirut Blast

French President Macron has called on Israel to avoid an escalation in Lebanon after Saleh al-Arouri killed in Beirut blast. Israel has not confirmed whether it was behind the explosion, but described it as a “surgical strike” on Hamas.

Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, has told the BBC his government have appealed to Hezbollah not to retaliate. Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri and two commanders from its armed wing were killed in a blast on Tuesday.

Al-Arouri was the deputy head of Hamas’s political bureau and known to be deeply involved in its military affairs. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the country’s forces were in a high state of readiness and prepared for any scenario.