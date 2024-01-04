Calls for Restraint After Hamas Officials’ Death in Beirut Blast

Lebanese emergency responders gather at the site of a strike, reported by Lebanese media to be an Israeli strike targeting a Hamas office, in the southern suburb of Beirut on January 2, 2024. Hamas deputy leader Aruri was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, on January 2, 2024, two security officials told AFP, with state media reporting the strike hit a Hamas office. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
French President Macron has called on Israel to avoid an escalation in Lebanon after Saleh al-Arouri killed in Beirut blast. Israel has not confirmed whether it was behind the explosion, but described it as a “surgical strike” on Hamas.
Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, has told the BBC his government have appealed to Hezbollah not to retaliate. Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri and two commanders from its armed wing were killed in a blast on Tuesday.
Al-Arouri was the deputy head of Hamas’s political bureau and known to be deeply involved in its military affairs. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the country’s forces were in a high state of readiness and prepared for any scenario.