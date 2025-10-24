Calls For Recognition Of Domestic Workers’ Rights Intensify

A non-governmenatl organisation, CEE-Hope, has lent its voice to the global call for the recognition of domestic workers’ rights. The call has become necessary following the very important role played by the workers in human and societal development.

Speaking during a consultation with the media recently in Lagos, the Founder and Executive Director, CEE-Hope, Ms. Betty Abah, described domestic workers as the invisible backbone of the society. She said amplifying the rights of domestic workers was not just a social cause but a matter of justice, equity and human dignity.

“The majority of domestic workers are women and girls, and protecting their rights means protecting some of the most marginalised voices in our country. It is also part our commitment to fulfilling the country’s international onligations, including ILO Convention 189 on decent work for domestic workers,” she said.

She drew attention to two key bills at the National Assembly that would transform the landscape for domestic workers in Nigeria, if passed. According to her, “In the House of Representatives, HB.1765: A Bill for an Act to Domesticate the ‘Domestic Worlers Bill of Rights’ in Nigeria, Establishing Minimum Employment Standards, Ensuring the Protection and Welfare of Domestic Workers, and for Related Matters, sponsored by Hon. Akin Alabi, has passed second reading.

“In the Senate, SB.629: A Bill for an Act to Regulate and Formalise the Employment of Domestic Workers, Apprenticeships, interns and Other Infotmal Sectot Employees and to Empower the National Directorate of Employment to Issue Lincese and Monitor Privately Owned Employment Agencies in Nigeria, 2025, sponsored by Senator SaniMusa, is the companion legislation being considered.

“These bills repreaent a historic opportunity.” She said, if passed, they would enshrine fair wages, safe working conditions, protection from abuse, access to social security, and enforceable legal recourse for domestic workers.

According to her, “they will formalise an entire sector that has long existed in legal limbo, bringing accountability, ovetsight, and dignity toillions who work behind closed doors. “They will strengthen Nigeria’s image internationally as a country committed to Labour justice.”

She also advocated for the unionisation of domestic workers, saying: “When workers come together in a collective, they can negotiate for better terms, resist exploitation, and build solidarity. Without a union, domestic workers remain isolated and voiceless; with one, they gain structure, voice, and protection.

“We have seen domestic worker unions in other countries push meaningful improvements in wages, working hours, and respect. Nigeria must embrace this path immediately.” On his part, a media stakeholder, Monday Ashibogwu, said:.“Rights of a Nigerian worker should not be negotiable. It is not a favour but a service rendered and should not be taken for granted.