Calls For Increased Intra-African Trade Grow As IATF2025 Kicks Off

Africa’s premier trade and investment event, the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), opened in Algiers over the weekend with calls for African countries to accelerate growth in Intra-African trade and boost economic integration.

Addressing delegates including African and Caribbean leaders, and business executives who attended the official opening ceremony, the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, challenged the countries to deepen economic ties by increasing trade flows to drive growth, create jobs, and shield the economies from effects of current global geopolitical events.

The President stressed the need to enhance connectivity across the continent by addressing infrastructure gaps that will facilitate Intra-African trade. He listed Algeria’s ongoing regional infrastructural projects including the TransSahara Road linking Algiers to neighbouring countries, the Algeria Gas Pipe securing the region’s energy needs, and optic fibre for digital sovereignty.

This is besides enhancing air and maritime links with neighbouring countries. According to a press release, the IATF2025, which is co-convened by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, is projected to facilitate trade and investment deals worth over $44 billion.

The statement said that since inception in 2018, IATF has brought together over 4,500 exhibitors, attracted more than 70,000 participants from across 130 countries, and facilitated trade and investment deals exceeding $118 billion.

In his speech, Chairman of the IATF2025 Advisory Council and former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, stated that 48 African countries are participating in IATF2025 exhibitions, the largest so far since IATF’s founding in 2018. “In the past editions spanning over eight years, IATF has demonstrated the power to connect buyers, sellers, investors, innovators, and governments from every corner of Africa and now global Africa.

IATF has become the engine accelerating trade expansion and investment flows,” Obasanjo added. He highlighted the $2.9 billion Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (Rufiji Dam), one of Africa’s largest energy infrastructure undertakings among IATF’s many success stories.

The deal, which was concluded at the 2018 Trade Fair in Cairo between Egyptian contractors and the Government of Tanzania and executed solely by African companies, became the largest Intra-African EPC deal on the continent.

Also, in his address, the Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, challenged leaders to accelerate implementation of AfCFTA to build resilience and safeguard the continent’s collective interests in light of the current global uncertainties and shifting trade patterns.

“Intra-African trade rebounded strongly in 2024, reaching $220.3 billion, a 12.4% increase from 2023, according to Afreximbank’s African Trade Report 2025. This recovery underscores growing confidence in Africa’s integration model under the AfCFTA.

“The data shows a gradual shift in the continent’s trade composition. While primary commodities still dominate, there is a clear growth in machinery, motor vehicles, food products, chemicals, and electronics. This shift signals our continent’s transition from raw commodity dependency toward industrial diversification, a shift that will only be sustained by stronger logistics and manufacturing value chains,” Mene stated.

The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Amb Selma Malika Haddadi, noted that Africa contributes only 2.9% to global trade; and that while Intra-African trade still represents a small fraction of the continent’s overall trade, it has been steadily increasing, expanding by 27% between 2017 and 2023.

“Our internal trade can be a powerful agent for industrialisation. Indeed, unlike our international trade, Intra-African trade is mainly driven by manufactured products. While Africa’s exports outside the continent only constitute 20% of manufactured goods, 45% of trade between African countries comprises manufactured goods.

Despite its potential, Intra-African trade still represents a mere 15 per cent of total African trade. This imbalance is not only the result of an unfair international trade regime. It is also the result of choices we have made, and therefore choices we have the power to change.

Intra-African trade is and should be our point of focus,” Haddadi added. The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, noted that since 2018, IATF has proven to be a solid platform for launching winning ideas and initiatives, forging continental and global partnerships, unlocking critical funding, and visualising unprecedented market opportunities.