Calls For Increase In Africa’s Energy Access Heighten

The Federal Government and prominent stakeholders have canvassed strategies to increase energy access in Africa, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Ministers

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has called on African countries to maximise the abundant energy resources in the continent. He also said Africa could boast of over $4trillion in finance for projects, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

He explained that the money was in sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance assets and unclaimed debts. According to him, the problem is not whether the capital is available in the continent but how to unlock it to finance oil and gas.

He spoke at the 2026 Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos. He said that SAIPEC and the government should be talking about how to unlock this financing. He said: “The assurance I am giving is that the government, working together with colleagues across the continent, will do everything possible to unlock this capital to finance projects in the sector.

“Africa has enormous markets. One of the problems we have is that people believe that we don’t market in Africa. The African market is huge. “Data available show that for the past few years, Africa imports for goods and services in the industry, is over $120 billion.

Most of these are refined products and then imported services to the continent. “Even if PETAN and SAIPEC retain just 20% of that, the impact will be very transformative in the continent.

That is why as a government, being enablers of businesses, we have no choice but to ensure that we will work with PETAN to strengthen the partnership of stakeholders to ensure they are supported and have the value that is needed in the continent.

“Africa’s problem, largely, has been lack of access to capital. That’s why African countries came up with the idea of the African Energy Bank (AEB). And thanks to our African brothers, that they trusted Nigeria, gave Nigeria the right to host the headquarters of the African Energy Bank.

“We had a rare privilege of handing over the furnished headquarters of the AEB to the promoters of the bank: Afreximbank and African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO). We have given them a timeline for which the bank had to flourish.

“Nigeria as the host country had the obligation and we have met all our obligations. As of today African countries have made subscriptions and Nigeria has made about 70% of that subscription. And I told them when my colleagues in Africa came to Abuja and we had a meeting, that if they are going to delay raising the balance of the minimum capital, Nigeria will raise the balance, so that the bank can take off.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the summit provided an opportunity not only to celebrate progress but also to reflect candidly on the roads ahead, particularly on gas which sits at the heart of Nigeria’s energy security, industrialisation and responsible energy transition.

He stated that Nigeria was endowed with one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world and that the Federal Government under Tinubu was resolutely committed to translating this endowment into inclusive economic growth, energy access and national prosperity.

“Our declaration of Decade of Gas is not a slogan but a deliberate policy choice anchored on liberalisation, value addition and domestic industrial growth. “In recent years, we have made meaningful gains in providing a more enabling environment for gas development.

The PIA 2021 has brought greater clarity, transparency and flexibility to the sector. Institutions have been realigned with statutory roles clearly defined and fiscal incentives introduced to unlock investment and to across the value chain: Upstream, midstream, and downstream,” Ekpo added.

NNPC

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bayo Ojulari, said that Africa’s energy future must be shaped by Africans. He added that the company was focused on ensuring that Africa’s energy narrative is defined by creation, responsibility and opportunity, with indigenous participation positioned at the heart of sustainable growth.

He added that discussions on gas development, investment resilience, local content inclusion, and youth development directly addressed Africa’s energy realities.

He reiterated that the company was committed to strengthening partnerships, building indigenous capacity and promoting gas as a key driver of Africa’s industrialisation.

Ojulari said: “These are not abstract debates; they reflect confidence in Nigeria’s capability, belief in Africa’s potential and ambition without apology. It should speak to an Africa that is no longer a content follower, but a real and reliable leader,” he said, adding that Africa must move

Over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity. Industrial growth is constrained by energy deficits

beyond being a follower in global energy conversations and assert itself as a credible leader. “In just 10 years, SAIPEC has grown beyond the confines of a conference; it has become a powerful statement of African capability and clear proof that our continent can convene, collaborate, and compete at the highest global standards.”

He harped on partnership that is anchored on strong institutions, credible policies, capable indigenous companies, and collaborations that deliver real value.

NUPRC

The Commission Chief Executive,The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, urged global investors to capitalise on opportunities in Nigeria’s 2025 licensing round, emphasising that recent reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 provide a predictable, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for upstream development.

According to Eyesan, the licensing round is designed to unlock Nigeria’s upstream potential under a more predictable and investorfriendly regulatory framework established by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. The NUPRC boss added that Nigeria is leveraging the momentum of renewed global interest in Africa’s hydrocarbons to attract credible investors into its upstream sector.

“To facilitate resource access, Nigeria has launched the 2025 licensing round, offering 50 oil and gas blocks across various terrains. “This initiative reflects a targeted approach to responsible resource development. We invite capable investors to participate and help realise Nigeria’s promising upstream potential,” Eyesan stated.

She noted that Africa’s energy investment outlook has significantly improved over the past three years, with the continent now capturing a larger slice of global capital expenditure.

She said: “Of the $520 billion projected in worldwide capital investment this year, Africa expects to attract between $48 billion and $50 billion. over 8% of the total. This is a significant increase from previous years when it was below four per cent.”

The NUPRC boss attributed the resurgence to renewed investor interest in frontier and established basins, particularly in Nigeria, Namibia, Mozambique and other prolific African plays. Beyond foreign investment, Eyesan stressed the importance of domestic and regional capital formation as a stabilising force for Africa’s energy future.

“As we work to draw in more external investment, encouraging capital formation within Africa remains essential. Domestic capital brings stronger commitment and stability, creating more opportunities for development,” the CCE said. Eyesan noted that African independent operators were already playing a growing role in Nigeria’s upstream space, driving project execution and capital deployment.

The NUPRC boss also highlighted the growing impact of regional cooperation, particularly in gas development, power infrastructure and regulatory alignment.

“Beyond national efforts, regional cooperation is having a transformative effect,” she said, pointing to expanded gas and power infrastructure that is improving energy access, reliability and affordability across Africa. She added that platforms such as the African Petroleum Regulators’ Forum (AFRIPERF) are strengthening Africa’s collective voice globally.

Collective Efforts

Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, said the gathering was part of a collective effort to shape Africa’s energy future. He added that the topic of the summit: “Africa’s Local Content Collaboration Strategy” clearly reflected that desire.

According to him, this decade had made progress which he said reflected the resilience, innovation, and determination of African industry players, particularly indigenous companies who have stepped up in the face of global volatility and energy transition pressures.

He stated that Africa’s energy future must be defined by Africans, for Africans. He added that while the global energy transition continues to evolve, Africa’s immediate challenge remains energy access, affordability, and reliability. He noted that over 600 million Africans still lacked access to electricity, and industrial growth is constrained by energy deficits.

Ogunsanya said: “For us, energy transition is not about abandoning hydrocarbons, it is about leveraging our resources responsibly to drive development, while gradually integrating cleaner and renewable solutions. “One of the most profound achievements of the past decade has been the rise of indigenous capacity across Africa’s energy value chain.

In Nigeria, the impact of local content policies and deliberate capacity development is evident.” The PETAN Chairman said that indigenous companies now led in drilling and well services, engineering, fabrication, and construction, asset acquisition and field development, and technology deployment and innovation.

According to him, PETAN members have evolved from service providers to strategic partners, delivering complex projects to international standards.

He advised that sustaining this progress requires consistent policy implementation, access to financing, contract sanctity and timely project execution, stronger collaboration between operators and service companies.

He stated that the next decade must be defined by investment and execution, adding that Africa needs capital and capital also needs confidence. He explained that this confidence was built on regulatory clarity and stability, transparent processes, and competitive fiscal frameworks. Ogunsanya said: “Technology will also shape the future.

Digitalization, automation, data-driven operations, and low-carbon solutions must be embraced to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. “Most importantly, the future of Africa’s energy sector will be built on partnerships —between governments, regulators, indigenous companies, International Oil Companies (IOCs), financiers, and development institutions.”

He advised that Africans should recommit themselves to moving from dialogue to delivery, accelerating gas development and infrastructure, Deepening local content utilization, creating jobs and transferring skills as well as positioning Africa as a competitive and reliable energy destination.

Local Content

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Felix Ogbe, who represented Director of Corporate Services at NCDMB, Dr Abdulmalik Halilu, described insights from the SAIPEC 2025 conference as journey towards fostering local content in Africa’s energy sector as work in progress.

He said: “One self-evident lesson from those insights is the realization that for Africa, collaboration is and must remain a cornerstone of our strategies. Our efforts cannot be siloed; they must be collective to ensure, not only real progress, but, consolidation of our collective efforts.

“Collaboration between governments, private sector players, and local communities continues to demonstrate itself as bedrock upon which we must build successful local content strategies.” He stated that in Nigeria, the local content strategy had been deliberate and systematic.

He stated that there was focus on deepening indigenous participation, then capacity building and now policies and guidelines that prohibit the transfer of certification to intermediaries. According to him, this approach is aimed at ensuring that the Board works with very competent, and capable contractors as this will now be a critical criterion in technical tenders.

The ES said that at the continental level, the drive for Africa must be anchored on collaboration. “We must collectively leverage the Brazzaville Accord to promote regulatory harmonization, sectoral cooperation, and an Afro- centric approach to local content development.

By aligning our frameworks and minimizing bottlenecks, we can make our projects more competitive and economically viable to enable us to compete for funds globally.”

Last Line

The fact is that the path forward for African energy sector requires collaboration and shared vision. By working together across borders, industries, and sectors, “we will be able to craft robust, all-inclusive, and sustainable local content strategies that propel Africa’s energy sector to new and greater heights in a rapidly changing World,” Ogbe concluded.