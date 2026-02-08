Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the call by faceless civil society groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in Osun State as the last failed, desperate act of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Bola Oyebamiji, who are frustrated by their inability to destabilise Osun State.

In a statement issued on Saturday at Osogbo, the Governor branded the call as a continuation of the failed plot by the Osun APC leadership to seize power through the back door after their consistent failure to win the support of the Osun people.

“We reiterate well-known facts in the public domain that the APC is the main source of disturbance in the state, paralysing local government, mismanaging LG fund, and illegally deploying police, making Mr Oyetola and his cohorts the most hated entities in Osun political space.

The APC seized local government funds, mismanaged the same, and forcefully occupied the councils, all in a bid to provoke violence and conflict.

This is a deliberate strategy to create chaos and blame it on the Adeleke-led administration.

Governor Adeleke has, however, succeeded in maintaining peace despite open confrontation and illegality being perpetrated by these groups.

The call for a state of emergency is an act of frustration and desperation. Osun APC has failed in its evil bid to destabilise and create mayhem in Osun State, hence their resort to an open call for an emergency declaration, for which there is no basis or justification.

How can the APC turn around to accuse Governor Adeleke of creating a crisis in Osun when the whole world knows that it was Mr Oyetola and his cohorts that masterminded the current instability at the Osun local government level?