Call Your Wife To Order: Groups Tell Uduaghan

A Coalition group known as Niger Delta Renaissance has called on Emmanuel Uduaghan, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband to caution his wife over her Thursday outburst on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

New Telegraph recalls that a controversy occurred at the Senate on Thursday during plenary where Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, caused a rouse.

The group from the six states of the Niger Delta region have however reached out to her husband to caution her.

The group made up of Youth organisations, Women and Political groups stated that the action of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

was uncultured, a poor display of womanhood and an insult to the people of the region which would no longer be tolerated.

The convener of the groups, High Chief Fidelis Akanah, in an emergency meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, argued that the husband of Senator Natasha, who is also the Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan should tender an unreserved apology to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He stated:” The display of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan showed a disgraceful and unreined display against the men folks in Kogi, Delta and the entire Niger Delta region.

“The utterances of Senator Natasha are not expected. Natasha is a woman and a woman can not raise his voice against a respected political figure such as Senator Akpabio.

“It is a taboo that a woman should have such impetus to disregard and insult a man not to talk of the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are ready to support all efforts to put Senator Natasha in her place.”

Another female member of the group, Eunice Olisah from Delta State, described the attitude and utterances of Senator Natasha against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as a sign of a poorly cultured woman.

Eunice Olisah said the outburst of Senator Natasha is uncalled for adding that the proper character of a woman is not the beauty but what comes out of her mouth in terms of presentation and character.

In another development, Women groups from the six states of the Niger Delta region have called on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to stop disgracing the female folk by her alleged attitude purportedly displayed during plenary on Thursday.

The women’s group, under the aegis of Niger Delta Mothers for Good Governance, led by Alice Omo-Ovie stated that the open show of shame by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will not be accepted adding that she should tender an unreserved apology to “our father and leader, senator Akpabio.

On the frivolous allegations of sexual harassment level against the Senate President, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again shown signs of admittance of guilt on her gross misconduct on the floor of the house,” this is a ploy by a senator to bring to disrepute to Senator Godswill Akpabio’s sterling reputation.

The group stated ” We, the women of the region, found the allegations as frivolous, a lie and a ploy by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to sway the Senate Committee from investigating reasons for a shameful display and avoid disciplinary measures.

Also speaking, President Niger Delta Women for Tinubu, Faith Timiseite, cautioned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from making statements and claims that will further rubbish her as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

” Senator Godswill Akpabio has shown charismatic leadership and has added to his antecedents as a leader from the Niger Delta region.

“Natasha and her sponsors should retrace their steps and ask her to apologise and allow the matter to rest. If the investigative digging starts, images will be shattered and marriages may become a mirage.

