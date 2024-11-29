Call Works Minister To Order, Group Tells Tinubu

Share

Following alleged usurpation of the powers of Directors by junior workers in the Ministry of Works, a pressure group, New Nigerian Initiative (NNI), based in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has cautioned the Works Minister, Dave Umahi, against abuse of office and reckless use of power.

Believing that the alleged usurpation was carried out under the supervision of the Minister, the group said that he promoted and negated Civil Service Rules and Procedures on matters to be handled by directorate cadre as against the use of junior officers to usurp the powers and positions of the Directors.

According to the coordinator of NNI, Adamu Bello, the Minister deliberately chose “to elevate junior workers on matters relating to the day-to-day activities of the ministry. Such workers were being prodded up far and above some directors which is against the rules and regulations of the civil service.

According to Bello, “For posterity’s sake, we in the New Nigeria Initiative feel concerned that nepotism, high-handedness, abuse and usurpation of power cannot help the government of the day. We were inundated with complaints from some concerned workers of the ministry who felt an injustice to one, is an injustice to all, and therefore cried out that such an aberration must not go unchallenged.

“The Minister as an ex-Governor ought to stick to the rules and procedures of the Civil Service by maintaining orderliness, decency and transparency in matters affecting running of affairs of the ministry.

“Downgrading a Director for a junior worker to carry out the roles expected of such a Director is an aberration and sheer use of naked power to subjugate a top civil servant who weathered the storm and rose through the ranks to get to his present status.

“Quite sadly too, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, according to our findings, is watching helplessly as the minister seeks to desecrate the civil service and sink it deeper into the abyss.

“The Permanent Secretary as the Accounting Officer of the ministry ought to be seen to protect his people and ensure the right thing is done always.

“But unfortunately the reverse is the case here. He should be reminded that if his rights had been trampled upon over the years, he might not get to the coveted position he holds presently and posterity will judge him rightly or wrongly.

“To this end, we are calling on President Bola Tinubu to call his minister to order and restore confidence in the civil service. The Head of Service of the Federation should also rein in, on the junior workers who were being unduly and illegally elevated to usurp the powers of their bosses,” Bello added.

Share

Please follow and like us: