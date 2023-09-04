Call Traditionalists To Order, Muslim Leaders Tell S’West Governors, IGP

Muslim leaders in Ogun State have asked Southwest governors and security agencies to call adherents of traditional religion to order to forestall religious crisis in the region.

The religious leaders, under the aegis of the League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State Chapter made the call at a meeting held at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

The meeting, led by the resident of the league, Shaykh Sikirullahi Babalola discussed critical issues affecting the well-being of Muslims in the Southwest region.

The Islamic clerics in a communique released after the meeting, lamented incessant attacks on Muslims by traditionalists performing their rites, warning that they will condole any form of infringement on the rights of the Muslims to perform their spiritual obligations.

“Muslims will not apply force on any persons by any means whatsoever on account of religious belief. In the same way, we will not condone any form of infringement on the rights of Muslims to perform their spiritual obligations as and when due.

“The recurrent attacks on Muslims going for worship in the mosques during the day when traditionalists had placed a ‘stay at home’ order because of some rituals during the day is ever fresh in our memory.

“Furthermore, the recent threat by adherents of traditional religion against Muslims is condemnable and should not be taken lightly.

“We therefore call on state governors and the security agencies in the Southwest to call the traditionalists to order.

“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioners of Police in the Southwest states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are hereby put on notice regarding this ugly development.

“Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims are bearers of peace; we are Yorubas and are not strangers in our land”, the clerics said.

The league urged Muslims to continue to live in peace and unity with adherents of other religions.