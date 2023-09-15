Call to Focus On Agroecology to Ensure Food Security in Africa

The Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) has been honoured with the prestigious Africa Food Prize for 2023, recognising their exceptional leadership in the development of numerous bean varieties that improve farm productivity and profitability, and meet increasing consumer demand.

According to a press release from Farmers Review Africa, the announcement was made by Africa Food Prize Chairperson, and former Tanzania President, Jakaya Kikwete during the AGRF2023 held in Tanzania.

The organisation is behind a campaign to make beans the answer to food insecurity in areas affected by climate change. Jean Claude Rubyogo of PABRA said the first step was to help farmers grow more beans.

The climate crisis has affected bean farming just as it has impacted other crops. Unpredictable weather patterns have made it challenging for farmers to cultivate beans and get good harvests.