Call Oyetola To Order, Osun PDP Tells Tinubu

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola to stop using and dropping the names of President Bola Tinubu to disrupt governance in Osun state, warning that the state will open a can of worms on the former Governor unless he stopped his disruptive activities.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the party state Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, on Sunday, the party accused the former Governor of being a bad loser who has continued to pursue a failed agenda to make Osun state ungovernable through dropping of Mr President’s name to perpetrate political evil in Osun state.

Bisi lamented that the Minister has been dropping the President’s name to manipulate federal agencies to serve his selfish interest.

The other time, Bisi said, Oyetola hijacked the SMEDAN SME programme to serve his own faction of APC, even leaving out other APC members, giving Mr President a bad name.

He further explained the Minister did the same on rice distribution which he allegedly took from NEMA but which he shared with his faction against reaching out to the generality of Osun people as Mr President clearly preferred in line with the law.

“We learned Oyetola has used the FCT DSS to threaten the arrest of the Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor for performing his statutory duties of projecting and promoting Mr Governor.

“We warn that such an attempt at arm-twisting is a failed strategy as officials and citizens are entitled to the enforcement of their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution and as the same constitution also regulates human rights and intergovernmental relations among the three tiers of government.

“We are also convinced that both the Presidency and the national headquarters of the DSS will not endorse the deployment of sensitive state services to pursue personal political vendetta.

“Mr Oyetola should stop his evil agenda against Osun state because he should know we have the capacity to tame him but for the state government’s due respect for Mr President.

“If he does not stop, we will open his records which we are not doing because of our respect for the Presidency.

“Mr President should call Mr Oyetola to order before plunging Osun into an avoidable crisis. Osun is peaceful and our Governor is delivering dividends of democracy under the umbrella of good governance.

“The State-Federal partnership is moving smoothly and no sore loser should be allowed to jeopardize the larger political and bigger interest of Mr President”, the statement concluded.