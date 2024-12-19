Call Off Industrial Strike, Diri Urges NDU Striking Lecturers

Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has called on the Niger Delta University chapter of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) to call off its industrial action, which began on December 10.

This was he promised that the government was willing to make concessions to improve their welfare stressing that his administration holds lecturers in high esteem and was willing to listen to their demands.

The governor, who made the appeal on Wednesday during the 148th meeting of the state executive council in Government House, Yenagoa, upon his resumption from annual leave, urged the lecturers to toe the path of negotiation in the interest of the students.

The governor also spoke on the recalcitrance of cattle herders that flout the state’s law against open grazing, warning that the ban was still in force.

He directed the relevant government officials to ensure that the anti-open grazing law was complied with.

He also tasked community leaders to work with state officials to ensure that the law was implemented to the fullest.

Diri said the state cannot afford a situation where farmlands were been destroyed by herders, saying Bayelsa was open to all for business but the laws protecting all residents of the state must be obeyed

The state’s helmsman also cautioned residents of the state against bush burning, saying there were better ways of farming that do not harm the people and the environment.p

According to a statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the statement reads:”

Let me call on ASUU that strikes should be the last resort and I invite them to come back to negotiation. The issues can be amicably resolved.”

“The government is willing to ensure that the welfare of lecturers and of our workers is prioritised. Let us look at the future of our children and the younger ones. We hold lecturers in high esteem in this state.”

“We banned open grazing in this state in 2022 and it remains banned. It is a crime for any herder to destroy any farm.”

“All relevant agencies are hereby directed that no herder should be allowed into our bushes. By our laws, no herder has the authority to destroy our farmlands. I call on our brothers from the north to know that in Bayelsa State you cannot do open grazing.”

“All community leaders are hereby called upon to ensure that within their domain, no cattle herder is found involved in open grazing. Our laws against open grazing must be implemented to the fullest.”

“Honourable Commissioner for Information, educate our people that bush burning is not an option. Let me call on our people to stop bush burning.”

Governor Diri expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support for the administration while he was on leave and urged them not to relent as the government needs the people to succeed.

The governor was presented with awards received on his behalf. They include Governor of the Year on Marine and Blue Economy by the Nigeria Today Magazine, Best Security Conscious Governor by the Security Watch Africa Initiatives, as well as an award from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward four, Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area and trophies won by the Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture at the, just concluded National Festival of Arts And Culture (NAFEST) where the state emerged overall champions.

He rewarded the victorious team with the sum of N30 million.

