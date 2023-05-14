New Telegraph

Call For Swearing-In Suspension, Invitation To Anarchy– Patriotic Elders

The National President, Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria (PEFN), Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, has criticised the call for the suspension of the swearing – in of the All Progressive Congress (APC), President-elect, Bola Tinubu, describing it as unknown to the law.

Dr. Abdul Aziz said this Saturday while speaking with newsmen in Kano, in reaction to recent calls being made by some aggrieved groups and individuals that swearing- in of the president– elect should be suspended until the Court decides on the election petitions pending in the Court.

He said the call could lead to anarchy in the country. He said: “I understand some people are ignorant, apart from the provisions of the Nigeria Constitution and the law, because they are speaking ignorantly about issues that are in the Court and also matters that have been explained clearly by the law.

“Calling for the suspension of the swearing-in of the President-elect beyond May 29 is like calling for anarchy, because Nigeria would be without a gov – ernment, then the country would become a no man’s land”.

He expressed worry that some people are hell bent in causing uncertainties in the country.

He said: “Why are you calling for the suspension of the swearing – in? What you are asking for does it have a position in the law, or in Nigeria’s history? What are you up to? Did somebody sponsor you to cause mayhem?”

AbdulAziz, recalls the recent happenings in Pakistan where the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan was arrested in a broad daylight raid on him, “but because the country is a respecter of the law when a Court ruled for his immediate release without hesitation he was released.

