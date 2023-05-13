New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Call For Obi’s Arrest: We Won’t Be Distracted By Political Hireling – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said that it is at the moment more focused on realising the mandate given to it by Nigerians than being distracted by political hirelings.

The party which reacted to the statement credited to the expelled former National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi calling for Peter Obi’s arrest, noted that Nigeria is not new to characters who have chosen the ignoble role.

The LP in a statement issued by the acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said its presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has “been consistent in insisting that due process must be followed to deepen and grow our democracy.

“We are therefore not going to join issues with anybody for matters that are already in court, especially with characters who serve for purely avaricious motives because, for such people, their livelihood depends on ensuring that the wrong thing is done no matter the consequences.”

The party stated that Nigeria has passed this bridge before and survived, adding that “sooner than later these characters will expire.”

