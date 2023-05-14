Call For Obi’s Arrest A Distraction – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is at the moment focused in realising the mandate given to it by Nigerians than to be distracted by political hirelings.

The party which reacted to the statement credited to the expelled former National Publicity Secretary Abayomi Arabambi calling for Peter Obi’s arrest noted that Nigeria is not new to characters that have chosen the ignoble role.

The LP in a statement by acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said its presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi has “been consistent in insisting that due process must be followed to deepen and grow our democracy.