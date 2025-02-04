Call For Kyari’s Sack Misguided –Groups

Share

The Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN) and the Afenifere Youth Council (AYC) yesterday dismissed the call by the by the Arewa Accountability Network (AAN) against the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, to resign his appointment.

The groups argued that they were compelled to issue this statement in response to AAN’s demand for Kyari’s resignation based on the unfounded claim that he has reached the mandatory retirement age. A statement issued by Jude Ochiaga on behalf of TAN, said:

“This call is yet another in a series of ill-conceived and baseless attacks against the leadership of NNPCL, a calculated attempt to derail the tremendous progress being made in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector under the stewardship of Mr. Kyari.

“The orchestrated smear campaign by these detractors is not about public service or accountability, but rather a deliberate and misguided effort to destabilise the remarkable transformations unfolding within the Nigeria oil sector.

“We find this latest call not only ignorant but laced with mischief.

It is abundantly clear that the individuals behind this demand are sponsored by forces opposed to the radical reforms being implemented by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in the Petroleum sector.

These individuals, in their attempt to distract from the progressive initiatives currently underway, seem to be conveniently ignoring the fact that NNPCL has long since transitioned from a public corporation to a limited liability company.

