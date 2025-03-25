Call For Emergency Rule In Benue, Display Of Political Opportunism – Alia  

Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has dismissed calls by the Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI) for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend the emergency rule imposed on Rivers State to Benue State over the persistent killings of innocent people by invading armed herdsmen terrorists.

The CJI leadership, at a press conference, lamented the worsening insecurity in the State and the government’s perceived silence, arguing that an emergency rule would help address the crisis.

However, in a swift reaction, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, described the call as “not only vexatious but also a flagrant display of political opportunism.”

According to Kula, Governor Alia is in full control of the State, and there is no unrest to justify the declaration of emergency rule.

“The call for a state of emergency in Benue State is not only vexatious but also a flagrant display of political opportunism.

“It is evident that these irritated political operatives are sponsored by unscrupulous factions desperate to capitalize on any situation for their advantage.

“Their motives are clear: to undermine a state that is currently experiencing effective governance and progress under Governor Alia’s leadership. There is no unrest in Benue State. Governor Hyacinth Alia is fully in charge and in control of the state,” Kula said.

The CPS warned what he described as “wholesalers of crisis” to steer clear of Benue, stressing that the people of the State were not swayed by unjustifiable allegations or political maneuvering but were witnessing transformational governance that prioritizes their welfare.

“Governor Alia is fixated on shaping the narrative around governance in the state, demystifying the process, and ensuring that the government works for the people,” the statement added.

Kula dismissed as baseless the claims made by the Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI) that Governor Alia was involved in bribing members of the judiciary.

“This latest smear campaign is nothing more than a desperate attempt by disgruntled political elements in Abuja to sabotage the integrity of a Governor who has consistently upheld the principles of justice and governance.

“If the CJI and its allies have any evidence to support their outrageous claims, we challenge them to produce it publicly or face the consequences of their baseless accusations.”

According to Kula, spreading falsehoods without evidence only exposes the true intentions of those involved, who are willing to tarnish the reputation of respected institutions for personal gain.

“Governor Alia has consistently held the judiciary in high regard and would never compromise its integrity for any reason,” the CPS added.

Kula emphasized that Benue residents were happy and supportive of their Governor, praying for his success and the State’s continued progress.

“Governor Alia has no wealth to corrupt anyone, especially not an esteemed institution like the judiciary. His commitment is to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law,” Kula added.

