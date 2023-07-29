Call For DSS DG Sack, Resignation Gang Up By Criminal Syndicates, CSO Alleges

A Civil Society Organization, Save Nigerian Movement (SNM), has alleged the recent call for the sack of the Director General of the Department of State Security (DG DSS) Mr Yusuf Magagi Bichi was the handiwork of “high profile criminal suspects” currently undergoing trial for various crimes of multiple dimensions.

SNM in a statement signed by its Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka on Saturday in Abuja, described the call as a reckless ploy and a desperate bid by criminal elements to hoodwink Nigerians and curry public sympathy against the service in particular and the federal government in general.

He said: “These individuals have resorted to a smear campaign against the federal government apparently in a bid to evade justice and stamp their feet and take control of the system.

“This high profile and very powerful criminal syndicates already in custody have deployed their enormous financial war chest in a battle of vendetta against the service at the detriment of national security and Nigerians.

“As a frontline Civil Society Organisation committed to promoting democracy and societal values, we deem it necessary to condemn the purported call for the sack of the leadership of the DSS and threats of nationwide protests by those we consider as crisis entrepreneurs who always avail themselves to be bought by wealthy criminals at the detriment of Nigerians.

“It is troubling that some Nigerians have sold their conscience to the same corrupt elements that impoverished us while in public office, indulging in all forms of criminality instead of service to the nation.

The allegations made by these crisis entrepreneurs against Bichi and the DSS are baseless, to say the least, and a clear case of corruption fighting back.

“We have no doubt that this is a sinister plan to blackmail the federal government and its security agencies, especially the DSS from going on with some high profile corrupt cases it is currently handling including that of the former Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended EFCC chair just to mention a few.

“We must emphasize and warn these criminal elements that using their criminal wealth, influence and faceless groups to sponsor campaigns of calumny against the DSS is an old trick and Nigerians must not fall for it.

“It is shameful that some greedy Nigerians have teamed up with enemies of the country just because of selfish financial gain”.

This is a clear case of corruption fighting back to overwhelm the state. The DSS must do its job and refrain from falling for cheap blackmail as they strive to ensure national security.”

The group maintained that the DSS under Yusuf Magagi Bichi has demonstrated commitment to maintaining internal security and should be commended rather than attacked by sponsored elements emphasizing that Nigerians have confidence in the ability of the DSS to effectively prosecute all criminal elements who try to undermine Nigeria’s national security no matter how highly placed.

“We urge Nigerians to question the motives behind the faceless groups and lawyers who only seek justice for the wealthy regardless of their heinous crimes against humanity and the nation. Under normal circumstances, these groups should instead be fighting for the interests of the poor but the reverse is the case, this is curious and suspect”, the statement added.

The group passed a vote of confidence on the DSS and its leadership and urged Nigerians to disregard the so-called protests and remain focused on efforts aimed at stabilizing the country and building a secure and prosperous nation for all Nigerians.