Calistus Chukwujekwu: Politicians Corrupting Nigerian Referees

Chukwujekwu Chukwudi Calistus is a retired CAF/ FIFA referee. He is currently the head of the Nigerian referees’ technical, and disciplinary committee, a CAF/ FIFA instructor, and one of the most respected referees during his officiating days. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on a number of issues affecting Nigerian referees, including why they are not visible in FIFA and CAF-organised competitions. Excerpts:

Are the leaderships of the NPFL and the NFF doing anything to make the elite domestic league more attractive to fans, like it is in other parts of the world?

I want to tell you that since last year, it has not been business as usual; our referees are being penalized when found wanting. Now, let me paint a picture for you. Before the season begins, clubs are preparing for new term all over the world. Last year, when a politician was in charge of referees’ appointments and training committees, he never saw the reason for us to prepare referees for the challenges ahead.

He gathered Nigerian referees together in Abuja, collected money from them, and they ran, so if you passed the running test, that was all. So, in such a case, how do you expect referees to perform ultimately when the man doesn’t even know whether FIFA has a new rule or not? This time around, we are going to take our referees through the nitty-gritty of all they need to know about the latest in officiating.

There are so many innovations that FIFA has brought into football that referees must become familiar with. It is not going to be business as usual. Leaving old habits is tough but we will do our best to ensure that this season is far better than last season in areas that concern officiating. In fact, I saw a game in one centre where there was one referee who did badly in his officiating.

We brought him to the referee technical committee to explain what he had done, but we saw arrogance and pride in him, he couldn’t give reasons why he did what he did, and then we decided to axe him. So this year, as we are preparing to go on a pre-season training programme for our referees, that young referee is not on our list.

In the upcoming season, we will take strict actions against match officials who violate the rules set by the world football govern- ing body. Nigerian referees are many, so we want to cut down on the number and work with people who are ready to go by the rules. In recent times, football teams, fans, and other stakeholders in Nigeria have had very terrible experiences with referees during match officiating; they feel that they are not professionally sound to league games. Well, I will start by saying that it has always been more political.

For some years now, FIFA has said this area is a specialized area, refereeing is a technical area, and politicians should not be involved in the affairs of the referee’s committee. Since then, we have seen tremendous improvement both at the FIFA and CAF levels. So, for us, we have started implementing that in Nigeria. I want to say I happen to have had the opportunity to be a member of that committee, which is purely a technical committee, and when a referee messes up, he or she is brought before that committee. I do tell them (refs) that I have been in the game for years, and there is no trick he or she would play that I would not know.

The main cause of bad officiating in Nigeria seems to be the inducement of referees by club managers, resulting in the limited visibility of Nigerian referees in CAF/FIFA-organized competitions. What can be done to solve this?

We are destroying ourselves. Football is big business all over the world. Here, state governments and politicians get involved in the system, and they use football management to settle their political alignments and so because they want to satisfy their boss- es or masters, they go tell him or her ‘Oga, we can buy this game this is how it is done’, and then, if you are not a football person, you won’t see anything wrong with putting money into officiating and then destroying the happiness of others.

First and foremost, football makes people happy, it is a unifying game that brings people together no matter the differences in culture, politics, education, or religion. Look at the Super Falcons, everybody was praying for them and wishing them well. So as referee teachers, we will keep telling them to do the right thing so that they can grow in their careers.

The story is that a person who gets small things today gets another tomorrow, and keeps getting them daily and he is a better person than the one who gets one million today and never gets it again. So, we are trying to let them know that immediate gratification is destroying the future of our football. Actually, there is not much we can do, the whole thing is centered on mindset.

Corruption has eaten deep into the minds of our people, and some people prefer taking the reward now rather than waiting for God’s time. But I still believe that hard work combined with transparency pays much better than giving it to me now. One thing I want to assure our football fans across the country is that the referee’s committee will not hesitate to axe bad match officials.

In most cases, who should be blamed for the poor officiating encountered by visiting teams?

If I come to your ground as a visiting team, and I do not give referees money and the home team doesn’t give money, the referees will be forced to do their job well. So coaches and managers must do their job. As a coach, if you have a solid players that believe in themselves, you don’t need to worry. Referees are human beings; they know what is good and bad, and they like to watch good games.

We should stop putting the blame on the referees and stop enticing them with money. If we allow them to do their jobs, then we will all enjoy good officiating and good football. Many of the referees want to grow in their careers, they want to officiate at the CAF / FIFA level. If they continue badly, they won’t get the opportunity to go to the top. Politicians should allow them to be. Football is a technical thing and needs people with technical knowledge to do the job.

Nigerian referees are not being invited to CAF and FIFA competitions. What is the reason for this?

The selection has been more of a political thing. If you select people based on competence and merit, the system will be built into them, and then, they would grow. If you select people for key positions based on relationships, you won’t get the best. I don’t want to go further, all I know is that our referees will definitely do better this season. Anyone who wants to trade off his career for immediate gratification, and such referee is caught, he or she will be shown the exit door. I have said it over and over again, our leaders and football administrators must make the football system work to make it enjoyable.

What can be done to reduce the rain of insults on referees during and after games?

Match officials need to be given their due respect; once they are at the centre of the pitch, their word is law. They can make or break a team, depending on the scenario. It is very important for teams, players, officials, and fans to maintain a good working relationship with match officials. They are humans and they can make mistakes at times. It doesn’t give the officials the right to insult them. Intimidation and insults on referees can be devastating are we must educate our fans against these. If anything happens, it is the club that will suffer.

As a referee instructor, can you assure Nigerians that this season’s NPFL officiating will improve from last year?

Yes, we are aiming for the best. It will be better than what we had last year, and going forward, we would have a lot more to do to improve our officiating. The pre-season programme we are planning this year has never happened, we are putting machinery in place to have the best match officials in the country to handle league games.