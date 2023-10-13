California Player Wins $1.76BN Powerball Jackpot

A single ticket sold in California has won $1.76 billion (£1.4 billion) on the Powerball – the second-largest lottery jackpot in history.

The identity of the ticket holder has not been disclosed. The winner has the choice of having the money paid out over 30 years, or receiving an estimated $774.1 million lump-sum payment.

The biggest ever win was $2.04 billion in November 2022. That ticket was also bought in California. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, reports the BBC.

In comparison, the odds of being struck by lightning over the next year is 1 in 1.22 million, according to the US National Weather Service.