California Plane Crash Claims Two Lives, Injured 18

On Thursday, a small plane crashed into a commercial building in California, United States (US) killing at least two people and injuring 18 others.

New Telegraph gathered that the crash took place near Fullerton Municipal Airport, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident remains unknown.

Confirming the incident, the Fullerton Police said two fatalities, including 10 people who were hospitalized and eight others who we treated at the scene.

According to the report, investigators do not yet know if the deceased were plane passengers or if they were workers at the building where it crashed.

Footage from security cameras at Rucci Forged, a wheel manufacturing company located across the street, revealed the plane tilted on its side before crashing into the building. The impact resulted in a fiery explosion, sending thick black smoke into the air.

