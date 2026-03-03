Caleb Varsity Strengthens Reporting On Women’s Economic Contributions

Students of Mass Communication at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, have been urged to amplify the economic contributions of women through responsible and gender-sensitive reporting.

The charge was given during a Women’s Empowerment Campaign organised by the department with the theme: “Breaking Barriers, Building Pathways: Storifying Women’s Impact.” The programme was designed to equip students with practical skills to tell compelling stories that highlight women’s roles in national development.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Field of Skills and Dreams (FSD) Academy, Mrs Omowale Ogunrinde, emphasised that women are critical drivers of economic growth and should not be limited by societal stereotypes. She encouraged women to be independent and confident, noting that “a woman who works has a voice and something credible to say.”

Ogunrinde cited prominent figures such as Senator Natasha Akpoti, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Funke Opeke and Adela Olabamiji as examples of women who have made significant societal impact. Also, journalist and women/ children advocate, Mrs Temitope Sulaiman, urged female students to remain resilient and focused, particularly in male-dominated professions.

Sharing her newsroom experience, she highlighted challenges women face in the media industry and called for consistent recognition of women’s contributions beyond special commemorative days. She also stressed the need to address poverty, inequality and limited opportunities affecting women and girls in Nigerian society. In his remarks, the Deputy Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Solomon Oyeleye, described the course

“Writing Women Empowerment Stories” as unique to Caleb University. He noted that journalism goes beyond reporting events and should provide context and meaning to social realities., even as he encouraged students to focus on economic issues such as employment, entrepreneurship, inflation and access to resources, especially as they affect women.