Caleb Varsity Appoints Asikhia As VC

A new Vice-Chancellor has been appointed for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos. He is Prof Olalekan Asikhia. His appointment, which was announced by the authorities of the private university, heralds a new dawn of academic brilliance and visionary leadership in line with the institution’s resounding testament to unwavering commitment to academic distinction and institutional advancement.

A globally acclaimed scholar, Prof Asikhia succeeds Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie, who had completed his two terms in office. Asikhia, a Professor of Business Administration is a distinguished academic, researcher, institutional leader, management consultant, and entrepreneur whose impressive career spans over 30 years.

Expectedly, he is to bring to the helm of affairs of the university a luminous pedigree of scholarly excellence, visionary leadership, and an unblemished record of service to the academy.

“The appointment of Prof Asikhia, a global strategist acclaimed and renowned for his encyclopedic intellect, administrative acumen, and transformative scholarship, indeed ushers a new epoch of intellectual refinement and progressive governance in the annals of the citadel of learning,” a statement by the university said.

In the statement signed by the institution’s Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, the university, however, recalled that Asikhia’s visionary leadership at Caleb University commenced in the year 2021 when he assumed the role of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation, Strategy, and Administration), where his transformational leadership has birthed key achievements, including successful strategic planning and institutional transformation, designing and implementing the 2022–2026 Strategic Plan, achieving 71.2 per cent success by 2024 and elevating Caleb University’s national ranking from 66th to 18th position with a 57 per cent increase in institutional visibility.

A multiple grant award-winning researcher, the Professor of Business Administration has won the SME and Poverty Alleviation grant of the University of South Africa twice (2014 and 2015), respectively, funded to the tune of $100,000, thus influencing national and international policies.

Globally, his efforts have positioned Caleb University on the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, even as the AD Scientific Author Index ranked him among Nigeria’s top 3 per cent researchers in Business Administration, top 5.6 per cent in Africa and top 23.6 per cent in the world.

According to the statement, the university management expressed profound confidence in Prof Asikhia’s capacity to elevate the university to unprecedented heights of scholarly preeminence and institutional prestige.

