Caleb, Onoriode, Abdulsalam Shine As MTN CHAMPS Lagos Closes In Grand Style

The MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays came to a thrilling climax over the weekend after four days of intense track action at the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) and University of Lagos (Unilag) Sports Complexes.

The grand finale lived up to its billing, with the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays providing a fitting climax to the high-octane competition.

In the men’s 4x100m final, Team Continental proved too strong for their rivals, as the quartet of Thankgod Igube, Emmanuel Ojeli, Chidera Ezeakor, and Favour Ashe stormed to victory, clocking an impressive 40.81 seconds. Team Lagos settled for second place with 41.13 seconds, while neighbours Benin Republic completed the podium in 41.96 seconds.

The women’s 4x100m was equally commanding for Team Continental, as the team of Iyanu Bada, Janet Adesiyan, Temitope Olusesan, and Lucy Nwankwo claimed gold in 46.49 seconds. Team Tasued and OAU Spartans finished second and third, respectively.

It was a day to remember for Emmanuel Ojeli, who also clinched the senior men’s 200m title in 21.14 seconds, ahead of Oriyomi Akala (21.80s) and Gafar Audu (21.81s).

Veteran sprinter Patience Okon-George showcased her class once again, sprinting to her second gold of the meet in the women’s 200m. She crossed the line in 24.11 seconds, adding to her earlier 400m triumph. Miracle Uwem Donald of Team MTN settled for another silver medal with 24.63 seconds, while Mary Adediran came in third at 24.65 seconds.

The Junior category also delivered its share of fireworks, with John Caleb securing his second gold medal after clocking 21.45 seconds in the junior men’s 200m, following his 100m victory earlier in the meet. Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo came second in 21.62 seconds, while Eniola Shiro placed third in 21.64 seconds.

In the Junior women’s 200m, Hafsoh Bisola delivered a standout performance, setting a new personal best of 24.61 seconds to claim gold. Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo also ran a personal best of 24.64 seconds for silver, while Mariam Jegede of OAU Spartans finished third in 25.26 seconds.

The Youth Boys’ 200m saw Mighty Otunla bounce back from his 100m bronze to secure gold, while Muhammad Jimoh and Emmanuel Akolo claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Bernice Onoriode completed a sensational sprint double in the Youth Girls’ category, adding the 200m title to her earlier 100m gold. Rebecca Enilolobo placed second, while Goodnews Saturday came third.

In the Cadet Boys’ division, Abdulaleem Abdusalam proved unstoppable, completing a golden double in the sprints. After clinching the 100m title with a personal best of 12.19 seconds, he returned to win the 200m in 24.73 seconds. Samuel Adegbuyi and Selim Bilaminu took second and third, respectively.

Abigael Ogunbowale emerged champion in the Cadet Girls’ 200m with a time of 27.32 seconds, finishing ahead of Stephanie Obiekwe (28.16s) and Tomilola Ogbamola (28.19s).

Meanwhile, in the men’s 800m final, Hamid Sambo displayed grit and determination to fend off a strong challenge from Olaitan Ayomide, securing victory in 1:51.70. Adedokun Ayobami completed the podium with 1:54.51.

The MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays not only showcased Nigeria’s rising athletics talents but also reaffirmed the country’s growing reputation as a hub for regional sprint and middle-distance excellence.

