Caleb JSS2 Student’s Award-Winning Book Confirms Our Standard – Adebogun

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr Ola Adebogun, has described the award-winning fictional storybook recently published by Master Carlton Nifemi Akinsanya, a JS 2 student of Caleb College, titled ‘ Justin, The Legend’, as a confirmation of the school’s quality standard.

Adebogun, who made these remarks while being presented with copies of the wave-making book in his office on Monday by Master Akinsanya, extolled the virtues of the young writer for such a wonderful work at such a tender age.

He stated that the student’s feat was not only a testimony that the Caleb Group of Schools had lived up to its expectations of ensuring the production of quality students that would contribute positively to national growth, but also an affirmation that the Caleb Group was setting the pace for others to follow.

The renowned Educationist added that the student’s accomplishment was a recognition of the school’s outstanding commitment to excellence in teaching and significant contributions to quality education.

He congratulated Master Akinsanya for the work and advised him not only to continue striving hard but also to continue taking advantage of Caleb Group of Schools’ well-stocked library for future research.

Adebogun, who appraised the achievements of the Group of Schools over the years with national and international awards for students, staff and the schools in the Caleb Group, expressed his appreciation that the Group had fulfilled its aims of meeting parents’ aspirations by providing an atmosphere of friendliness, happiness and purpose in which children would strive academically and socially, which is central to the Group of Schools’ philosophy

“All our schools in the Caleb Group offer a competitive environment, yet one that actively seeks to promote the achievement in every child and sometimes that achievement is simply by taking part and the opportunities and facilities we offer our children are second to none as our frequent success at both national and international levels speak for itself”, he said.

Master Akinsanya, in his speech, attributed the success of the book to God, his parents, Mr Bola and Dr. (Mrs) Olabisi Akinsanya, the knowledge he acquired from his well-trained and highly qualified teachers, the support of his colleagues and the available infrastructural facilities in the school.

The 63-page book, ‘ Justin, The Legend’, was about a football-loving Ghanaian young boy of a poor family in a village called Akrofrom in Ghana, who struggled to provide for his family in spite of his poverty background by striving hard not to deviate from his career path of playing professional football.

It further depicts how Justin, who fell in love with playing football at the tender age of 5, later achieved his childhood dream of becoming one of Ghana’s greatest football players when he joined the national team, Black Star, at the age of 18, captained the U-21 national team at age 22, began his international football career at age 22 and won many prominent football awards such as Ghana’s Best Player Award, two golden boots and the Ballon d’Or among others.

